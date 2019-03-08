Walworth County

Charged

ANDREW R. GEE, 21, of McHenry, Illinois, with party to possession with intent to deliver marijuana, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia, and BRANDON D. LASCHIAVA, 21, of 1648 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, with party to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon. Sharon police say on Feb. 28, they stopped Gee and Laschiava and found them with marijuana, cash and handguns.

JAIME A. LUDKE, 42, of 681 N. Sandy Lane, No. 402, Elkhorn, with theft of movable property. Elkhorn police say Ludke stole lottery tickets from Frank’s Piggly Wiggly, where she worked, and received payouts for those tickets Dec. 10. A detective connected Ludke to seven packs of lottery tickets from Dec. 2 and 3 valued at $3,800.