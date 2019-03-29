Arrests

PAUL T. JOLLY, 42, 2608 E. Pleasant Road, town of Harmony, at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday at the Rock County Jail on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court on charges of burglary, theft and possession of narcotics.

ALECIA A. FREEMAN, 34, of 313 Rockport Road, Janesville, at 6:27 p.m. Thursday at Rock County Jail, on charges of two counts of interfering with child custody.

DONALD C. BORGWARDT, 52, of 222 N. Franklin St., No. 105, Janesville, at 5:34 p.m. Thursday at home on a charge of physical abuse of a child.

Operating while intoxicated

KOLTIN E. KAUFFMAN, 29, of 1535 Vista Ave., Janesville, at 7:28 a.m. Thursday at Racine and Franklin streets, Janesville. At 6:08 p.m. the same day, Kauffman was arrested in the 2200 block of Rutledge Avenue, Janesville, on charges of abuse of a hazardous substance, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to a dwelling, and possession of Schedule IV drugs.

MELINDA S. WOLF, 43, of 1111 Bluff St., Beloit, at 2 a.m. Thursday at Court and Pearls streets, Janesville.

Reported

FRAUD 7:24 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block Hamilton Ave., Janesville. A 52-year-old man reported that a person representing a Texas law enforcement took $4,000 from him