Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

VICTOR GARCIA CASTRO, 29, of 2022 Prairie Ave., Beloit, at 2:41 a.m. Wednesday at 631 W. Newark Road, town of Beloit, after his car rolled from a parking lot into a ditch.

JASEN A. RUTHERFORD, 47, of 1715 Sousa Court, Janesville, at at 4:20 p.m. Monday, when a vehicle was stopped on Milton Avenue to turn onto Sherman Avenue, and Rutherford did not stop, hitting another pickup truck and driving it into the first vehicle. Rutherford was cited for following too closely and taken to a hospital with a suspected minor injury. The intoxicated driving arrest was listed as his second.

BROCK E. MESSNER, 27, of 1133 Boynton Court, Janesville, at 1 a.m. Sunday at Rockport Road and Franklin Street, Janesville.

Accident

WILLARD AVENUE AT JOLIET STREET, JANESVILLE, at 8:12 a.m. Monday, when a car driven by Fernando Sanchez Vilchis, 34, of 1626 S. Willard Ave., Janesville, and an SUV driven by Ashley N. Hevel, 31, of 1820 S. Crosby Ave., Janesville, collided in the intersection. Sanchez Vilchis was cited for driving after revocation and transported to hospital with a possible injury.

Reported

VANDALISM at 9:56 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Beloit-Newark Road and Hopkins Road, town of Avon. Seven traffic warning signs had been spray painted and shot with a shotgun.

Charged

JASON T. MACMILLAN, 33, of 1445 Canyon Drive, Janesville, with sexual assault of a child under 16 and exposing a child to harmful materials. He is accused of having sex with a teenager between August and December in Janesville and sending her lewd images of himself.