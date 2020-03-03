Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

PAMELA J. DALU, 52, of Hanover Park, Illinois, at 12:19 p.m. Saturday at 4934 E. County X, town of Turtle.

Charged

SYLVESTER M. MOUTRY, 24, of 757 Lincoln Ave., Beloit, with possession of cocaine and of a firearm by a felon. Moutry is accused of having 2.9 grams of suspected cocaine and a Ruger .380 handgun when a sheriff's deputy stopped him after seeing him speeding Saturday on Highway 51 near Knilans Road, Janesville.

DANIEL L. STOKES, 28, of 1713 Bayliss Ave., Beloit, with battery by prisoner and substantial battery. Stokes is accused of punching a fellow inmate at the Rock County Jail, fracturing an eye socket, on Sunday.

MATTHEW R. DODSON, 45, of South Beloit, Illinois, with possession of cocaine as a second felony offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dodson is a accused of possessing a small rock of crack cocaine and drug injection equipment when stopped by Janesville police Feb. 2 on River Street.

Accident

COURT STREET AND OAKHILL AVENUE, JANESVILLE, at 10:35 a.m. Saturday. A vehicle driven by Hailey Jo Schindler, 16, of 514 S. Pine St., No. B, Janesville, was stopped at a stop sign and then drove into the intersection. A vehicle driven by William R. Novak, 66, of Monroe, struck Schindler's vehicle. Novak did not have a stop sign. Schindler and Novak's passenger, Penny A. Novak, were transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with suspected minor injuries.