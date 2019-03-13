Rock County

Charged

DANIELLE R. JUHL, 45, no known address, with party to felony retail theft and misdemeanor retail theft. She is accused of working with an unidentified man to take $830 worth of power tools from Farm & Fleet, Janesville, on Feb. 15 and taking $53 worth of items from the Janesville Walmart on March 9.

TASHA M. SANGER, 35, of 399 Edgerton Road, No. 3, Edgerton, with hit-and-run causing injury. She is accused of driving from the scene of a crash in which the other driver was injured the night of Jan. 8 at Afton Road and Falling Creek Drive, Janesville.