Rock County

Charged

NICHOLAS A. BUMGARNER, 30, of 2756 Voyage Drive, Beloit, with child neglect/no harm to the child. He is accused of leaving a small child in his car while he went to buy heroin at an apartment in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Street, Janesville, on Nov. 18. Police found him unconscious in the car, and he was revived with Narcan, according to the criminal complaint.

MARQUEL L. JOHNSON, 38, of 728 Milton Ave., upper, Janesville, with battery and disorderly conduct as repeat domestic abuse violations. He is accused of assaulting a woman Aug. 6 in Beloit.

CHRISTOPHER M. TUGGLE, 24, of 1232 Evergreen Ave., Beloit, with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is accused of having a digital scales and about one-half ounce of marijuana when a sheriff's deputy noted erratic driving and stopped his vehicle at 1:43 p.m. Monday on Highway 51 near Beloit-Rock Townline Road.

COLE W. BENASH, 44, of 1910 S. Walnut St., Janesville, with strangulation/suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of assaulting a woman June 7 at an address on Cherry Street, Janesville.

JUAN A. GARCIA, 24, of 2111 King St., Janesville, with hit-and-run causing injury. He is accused of abandoning his vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash in which three people in another vehicle were taken to a hospital on Jan. 31 near the intersection of Glen Street and Eisenhower Avenue in Janesville.