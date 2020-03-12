Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
NATHAN J. HARDEN, 31, of 3221 Village Court, No. 8, Janesville, at 12:49 a.m. Saturday at County K and Interstate 90/39, town of La Prairie.
MARCO A. FENTANES OLIVER, 21, of 1532 Six Corners Road, Walworth, at 3:31 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Highway 14, town of Harmony.
MICHAEL E. COZENS, 31, of Madison, at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 10800 block of County N, town of Lima.
KYLE J. OLSON, 24, of 2005 W. Fifth St., Brodhead, at 3:12 a.m. Saturday at Highway 213 and County A., town of Magnolia.
NEVA E. GRANGERS, 26, of 3007 Palmer Drive, Janesville, at 11:02 p.m. Saturday at Main Street and Oakland Avenue, Janesville.
Reported
EXTORTION reported to the sheriff’s office by a 15-year-old rural Janesville resident who met a “female” online who reportedly recorded him during a video chat and then threatened to post the video online unless he paid her $500, which he did, but the female continued threaten to post the video and demanded more money.