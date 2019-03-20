Rock County

Arrests

A 15-YEAR-OLD GIRL, at 7:17 p.m. Monday at 767 S. Main St., Janesville, on charges of battery; threat to judge, prosecutor or law officer; resisting or obstructing officer; and disorderly conduct.

ADAM LEE GIESE, 34, of 1712 Holly Drive, Janesville, at 2:42 a.m. Tuesday at 100 N. Jackson St., Janesville, on a charge of forgery.

Intoxicated driving arrests

RANDY B. BIRD, 30, of 10927 N. Washington Road, Edgerton, at 12:43 a.m. Sunday at Highway 51 and Arrowhead Shores Road, town of Fulton. It was his third offense.

MICHAEL D. COLEMAN, 31, of 832 E. Sharpes Court, Beloit, at 7:07 p.m. Saturday on Racine Street near Randall Avenue, Janesville. It was his first offense.

TRESHAWN N. MCDANIELS, 32, of 590 W. Main St., Evansville, at 1:22 a.m. Tuesday at Highway 213 and Highway 59, town of Magnolia. It was his third offense.

KAY L. SHEPHERD, 45, of 521 Chestnut St., Janesville, at 1:22 a.m. Monday at Rockport Road and Chestnut Street, Janesville.

Reported

FRAUD/FORGERY at 8:38 a.m. Friday at 15933 W. Hold Road, town of Union. A person reported his or her personal identifying information was used without his or her permission at Verizon Wireless.

Accident

AUSTIN ROAD AND COURT STREET, JANESVILLE, at 6:28 p.m. Monday. Ruth Ann Clark, 80, of 715 Carol St., Clinton, was traveling northbound on Austin Road. She had a stop sign but pulled out into traffic. A vehicle driven by Colleen Jean McMullen, 56, of 12016 W. Brandherm Road, Beloit, was traveling westbound on Court Street and had the right of way. The vehicles collided. Clark was cited for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign. Clark was transported to Beloit Memorial Hospital.

Charged

ADRIANE M. DUNCAN, 42, of 2206 Pierce St., Janesville, with substantial battery and disorderly conduct, both as acts of domestic abuse; first-offense intoxicated driving; and open intoxicants in vehicle. She is accused of repeatedly hitting a man in the face, causing a chipped tooth and a cut to the nose, and threatening him the night of March 14 in the town of Janesville.

KENYON J. ROSS, 38, of 2700 W. Wall St., No. 211, Janesville, with battery and disorderly conduct, both as a domestic abuse repeat offender. He is accused of pushing and head-butting a woman at a Janesville residence on March 12.

Walworth County

Charged

JOHN J. BAIN, 27, of 410 N. Terrace St., No. 8, Delavan, with identity theft for financial gain. City of Delavan police say on Feb. 13, Bain stole a friend's debit card and made charges at a convenience store.

BRANDON M. BARR, 20, of 179 N. Prairie St., lower unit, Whitewater, with attempting to flee or elude an officer. Whitewater police say at 3:52 a.m. Feb. 24, Barr fled from officers for less than half a mile before stopping at Starin Road and Tratt Street.

MICHAEL J. LEIGHTON, 49, currently held at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility, with five counts of identity theft for financial gain. Lake Geneva police say on July 1, Leighton stole one man's wallet and spent nearly $5,000 out of it and stole another man's credit cards.