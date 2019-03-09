Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
KRISTA L. SHOLES, 24, of 1642 Royce Ave., Beloit, at 7:19 p.m. Friday at Center and Burbank avenues, Janesville. Also cited for possession of marijuana.
Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low 33F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low 33F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 9, 2019 @ 11:23 pm
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse