Rock County
Arrest
CHRISTOPHER A. PETERSON, 39, of 147 E. Madison St., Milton, at 4:16 a.m. Friday at 1310 Kellogg Ave., Janesville, on charges of operating a motor vehicle without consent.
Intoxicated driving arrests
ALEXANDER T. COFFMAN, 29, of 904 Parkview Drive, Milton, at 2:31 a.m. Saturday at Milton Avenue and Kettering Street, Janesville.
MICHAEL J. CREEK, 27, of 2126 Center Ave., Janesville, at 9:49 p.m. Friday at Willard Avenue and Riverview Drive, Janesville.
