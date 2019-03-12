Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
RUSSELL J. BACKUS, 25, of 2019 Green Valley Drive, Janesville, at 11:30 p.m. Friday at 1740 W. Highway 14, Janesville.
BENJAMIN MONDRAGON, 20, of 1712 Tremont Drive, Beloit, at 9:53 p.m. Sunday at 6004 S. Milner Road, town of Bradford.
ANTHONY W. POLLOCK, 31, 1937 Alden Road, at 12:09 a.m. Sunday at 1620 W. Highway 14, town of Janesville. It was listed as Pollock’s third arrest on a drunken-driving charge.
LORI A. WILLIAMS, 53, of 10340 E. Creek Road, Clinton, at 1:06 p.m. Friday at 8716 W. Saint Lawrence Ave., town of Newark.
Reported
FRAUD/FORGERY, reported at 11:52 a.m. Sunday at the Newville Travel Center, 581 E. Richardson Springs Road, town of Fulton. A male subject reportedly used a counterfeit $20 bill.
