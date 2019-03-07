Rock County

Charged

TIMOTHY J. MCADORY JR., 23, of 212 S. Locust St., Janesville, with possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer. He is accused of possessing 0.5 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl on Feb. 15 during a traffic stop at Joliet and Chatham streets, Janesville, and of giving a false name to police.

HARLEY L. BRAGER, 24, of 8971 N. Second St., Edgerton, with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and battery, both as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of grabbing the steering wheel from the driver of a car he was riding in several times between Stoughton and Edgerton on March 1, trying to jump out of the vehicle and punching the driver in the face.

NICHOLAS R. MANZ, 31, of 1121 Putnam Ave., Janesville, with driving a vehicle without owner consent and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is accused of taking a vehicle belonging to a woman he knows and of having a pipe with “drug residue” in it in the vehicle on Feb. 3 near his residence.

STEVEN S. COPELAND, 34, of 103 S. Locust St., Janesville, with delivery of less than 3 grams of heroin. He is accused of supplying the heroin that caused a non-fatal overdose Oct. 18 in Janesville.

