Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)AMARIO PETTIS, 56, of Freeport, Illinois, battery by prisoner, Feb. 21, Rock County Jail, Janesville.OSCAR FLORES, 30, of Beloit, battery by prisoner, Feb. 21, Rock County Jail, Janesville.KEVIN FEGRE, 62, of Janesville, expose a child to harmful material, Feb. 28, 1400 block of West Happy Hollow Road, Janesville.SCOTT FRELIX, 60, of Janesville, burglary of a building or dwelling, March 1, 2500 block of Beloit Ave.TYSHONE LOMAX, 22, of Janesville, strangulation and suffocation, March 2, 1900 block of North Washington Street.