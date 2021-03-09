Rock County
Arrest
WILLIE L. MAYS, 62, of 1125 E. Racine St., Janesville, at 6:12 p.m. Friday, March 5, at 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Jan. 12, 2020, Mays gave someone else's name and driver's license during an intoxicated driving arrest.
Intoxicated driving arrests
DEANNA M. HART, 55, of 9952 Edgewood Shores Road, town of Fulton, at 8:07 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Rock River Drive and Watts Springs Road, town of Fulton. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies say they responded to a single-vehicle crash where Hart was driving.
BRIAN C. JUSTICE, 46, of 655 Petunia Lane, Beloit, at 12:50 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Prairie Avenue and LT Townline Road, town of La Prairie. It was listed as a first offense.
EMILY C. KRESL, 37, of 454 N. Terrace St., Janesville, at 2:59 a.m. Monday, March 8, at 1409 Center Ave. It was listed as a first offense. Janesville police also cited her for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
JEFFERY J. RILEY, 37, of 1856 Cleveland St., Beloit, at 12:34 a.m. Sunday, March 7, at Center Avenue and Wolcott Street, Janesville. It was listed as a third offense.
Charged
JAMES M. SLAGLE JR., 50, of 5137 N. Buckskin Drive, Janesville, with strangulation and suffocation, intimidation of a victim, and two counts of disorderly conduct, all with domestic abuse enhancers. Rock County sheriff's deputies say within the last month, Slagle threatened, choked and pushed a woman he knows.