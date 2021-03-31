Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
JORDAN S. AMBORN, 25, of 3500 Midvale Drive, No. 1, Janesville, at 1:59 a.m. Sunday, March 28, at Milton and Mount Zion avenues, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.
ANGELIQUE E. CASTLE, 20, of 11619 N. Circle Drive, Milton, at 3:07 p.m. Monday, March 29, at highways 51 and 14, town of Janesville. It was listed as a first offense. A Rock County Sheriff’s Office captain said Castle drove into a deputy’s vehicle from behind causing a “very minor crash.”
Charged
ROBERT L. LEVERENZ, 44, of 15 W. Liberty St., Evansville, with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. Evansville police say on Sunday, March 28, they found Leverenz with 12.66 grams of meth and 7.79 grams of cocaine.
CURTIS MCALISTER II, 46, of 922 Lincoln Ave., Beloit, with attempting to flee an officer. Janesville police say on March 1, he fled from a traffic stop.