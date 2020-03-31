Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
CURTIS L. HOWARD, 42, of 527 Rogers St., Milton, at 4:52 p.m. Friday at Highway 26 and County Line Road, town of Milton.
Charged
EYAN D. LENZ, 20, of Durand, Illinois, with possession with intent to deliver THC and carrying a concealed weapon. Lenz is accused of possessing about 7 ounces of marijuana and a gun he threw from his car after a sheriff’s deputy chased him at speeds of up to 100 mph the afternoon of Jan. 19 on Highway 81 and Paddock Road, town of Beloit.