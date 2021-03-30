Rock County
Arrest
FLORENTINO VILLAGOMEZ, 38, of 1411 Keeler Ave., Beloit, at 12:06 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Highway 11 and Afton Road, Janesville, on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and fleeing an officer.
Intoxicated driving arrests
ANTOINE E. BROWN-HAINZ, 29, of 432 N. Walnut St., Janesville, at 1:38 a.m. Thursday, March 25, at 104 E. Racine St., Janesville. It was listed as a misdemeanor offense, but it was not listed if it was second or third.
MARYLIN A. BURHANS, 62, of 961 Elm St., Beloit, at 3:28 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at Delavan Drive and Jackson Street, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.
ALBERTO CONTRERAS SIXTO, 30, of Columbus, at 2:57 a.m. Sunday, March 28, at 326 E. Richardson Springs Road, town of Fulton. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff’s deputies also say they arrested him on suspicion of disorderly conduct as an act of domestic abuse.
REMINGTON M. LOBACK, 20, of 7529 S. Lathers Road, Beloit, at 12:13 a.m. Monday, March 29, at 7211 E. County X, town of Turtle. It was listed as a first offense.
ELIJAH C. MISENER, 32, of Cambridge, at 3:05 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at Crosby Avenue and Bond Place, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense. Janesville police also gave citations for obstructing an officer and possession of open intoxicants.
ALEXANDER J. SALOIS, 37, of 313 Higgins Drive, No. 22, Evansville, at 2:03 a.m. Friday, March 26, at Water Street and Main streets, Evansville. It was listed as a third offense.
MICHAEL J. STEVENS, 29, of Mount Horeb, at 2:54 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Highway 11 and County H, town of Center. The number of previous intoxicated driving offenses, if any, was not listed. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say Stevens told them he hit a deer.
Walworth County
Charged
MICHAEL C. BUDISH, 41, of Milwaukee, with intimidating a witness, attempted strangulation, false imprisonment, damage to property and disorderly conduct. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on March 18, Budish broke down the door and attacked a woman he knows who was in Elkhorn, and he later fled from where the woman was.