Rock County
Arrests
MARK W. HUTCHENS, 57, of 500 E. Court St., No. 2C, Janesville, at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street, Janesville, on charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools and criminal damage to property.
CYDNI R. WISE, 29, of 24 Harrison St., Janesville, at 2:11 a.m. Sunday in the first block of Harrison Street, Janesville on charges of strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
SARAH L. BISHOP, 31, of 1813 Garfield Ave., Beloit, at 3 p.m. Monday, March 9, in the 2200 block of South Crosby Avenue, Janesville, on charges of theft of movable property and forgery.
Intoxicated driving arrest
DANIEL W. ODELL, 34, of 437 Kellogg Ave., Janesville, at 1:24 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Drive and Oakhill Avenue, Janesville