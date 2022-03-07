ERIC J. ESCALLIER, 31, of 903 E. Milwaukee St., upper unit, Janesville, at 3:33 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at his residence on five felony charges including strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery, and throwing bodily fluids/public safety.
THERESA M. VAN GAMPLER, 48, of 1211 Anthony Ave., No. 8, Janesville, at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at her residence on felony charges of physical abuse of a child.
Intoxicated driving arrest
TYLER J. WAKELY, 32, of 3215 Randolph Road, Janesville, at 2:28 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Morningside Drive and Randolph Road. This was his first arrest for intoxicated driving.
Reported
BURGLARY at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at 2200 Center Ave., Janesville. Authorities responded to a report of a broken window at a business, which also had an unlocked front door. Upon viewing the video security footage, it was determined an individual broke into the building and stole a phone from a desk in the back room. As a result of further investigation, police identified a 13-year-old boy as a possible suspect. Police later arrested him in the 2200 block of Joliet Street for theft of movable property. The same boy was also arrested Monday, Feb. 28, on felony count of credit card fraud.
