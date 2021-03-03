Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
WILLIAM J. SACKETT, 36, of 1807 Alden Road, No. 1, Janesville, at 10:29 p.m. Monday, March 1, at home. It was listed as a first offense.
Charged
EDWARD M. BIERER, 40, of 6007 W. Stone Farm Road, Unit A, Edgerton, with physical abuse of a child. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Feb. 2, Bierer bit a child he knows on the arm.
SYLVESTER R. GAVINS JR., 30, of Madison, with attempting to flee an officer. Clinton police say on Feb. 2, Gavins drove away after being stopped near the 600 block of Milwaukee Street in the village.