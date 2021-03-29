Rock County
Arrest
MONTELL M. JENNINGS, 31, of 460 N. Pearl St., Janesville, at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at home on charges of false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, theft of movable property, trespassing, battery, and bail jumping.
Intoxicated driving arrests
DEREK J. SINGKOFER, 24, of 1116 Parkview Drive, No. 4, Milton, at 12:23 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at the intersection of Center Avenue and State Street, Janesville, on charges of operating while intoxicated.
JARROD R. HARRIS, 29, of Madison, at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, March 28, at the intersection of Ringold and Matheson streets. He was also accused of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.