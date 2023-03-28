Public record for March 28, 2023 GAZETTE STAFF Mar 28, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)THEODORE TAMMINGA, 39, of Randolph, OWI, fifth or sixth offense, March 24, 3100 block of South Highway 51, Janesville.MEACO BOONE, 35, of Janesville, physical abuse of a child to intentionally cause harm, March 26, 800 block of Richardson Street, Janesville. SUMMER PIERCE, 36, of Beloit, OWI, March 26, West Rockport Road, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Janesville Crime Criminal Law Police Felony Rock County Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW