Public record for March 27, 2023

Rock County
Felony arrest
All of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)

SCOTT BENAGE, 48, of Janesville, strangulation and suffocation, March 22, Spring and Wright streets, village of Orfordville.