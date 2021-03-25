Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
DEVIN O. GARRIDO, 23, of Delafield, at 2:57 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at 1740 W. Highway 14, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.
JUAN-DIEGO N. RODRIGUEZ, 42, of 1025 Ritsher St., Beloit, at 5:06 p.m. Friday, March 19, at 6851 N. Highway 26, town of Milton. It was listed as a second offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies say Rodriguez admitted to smoking marijuana, and deputies also arrested him on suspicion of possessing cocaine.
DAVID R. WARNER, 32, of 1722 Juniper St., Beloit, at 11:12 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Pinnow Grove Road and Highway 213, town of Plymouth. It was listed as a first offense.