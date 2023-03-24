Public record for March 24, 2023 GAZETTE STAFF Mar 24, 2023 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)GARRETT ROCHA, 26, of Springfield, Illinois, battery by prisoner, March 15, Rock County Jail, Janesville. ABDULLAHI ABDI ABDULLAHI, 25, of Eagan, Minnesota, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, vehicle operator flee/elude officer, March 18, Interstate 39/90, town of La Prairie. ANTONIO SILVA, 20, of Clinton, threat to law enforcement officer, March 19, 700 block of Milwaukee Street, town of Clinton. ROBERT AMBROSE, 61, of Janesville, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, Rock Country Resource Center, Janesville. ROBERT WEBB, 38, of Janesville, possession of a firearm; convicted out-of-state felony, March 22, 900 block of South Chatham Street, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Janesville Crime Criminal Law Police Felony Rock County Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW