Rock County
Arrest
PATRICK E. MCCONNELL, 34, of 830 Harding St., Janesville, at 1:13 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Glen Street and Parker Drive, on a charge of endangering safety by intoxicated use of a firearm.
Intoxicated driving arrests
LAMAR C. DAVIS, 40, of 745 Elm St., Beloit, at 2:20 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Prairie Avenue and Hart Road, town of Beloit. It was listed as a first offense.
TROY R. DOMINY, 40, of 2320 Pine View Lane, Janesville, at 11:43 p.m. March 17 at 7400 W. Mineral Point Road, town of Center. It was listed as a first offense.
RYAN J. HEINE, 34, of 1608 Gateway Blvd., No. 2, Beloit, at 1:20 a.m. Monday, March 22, at Riverside Drive and Inman Parkway, town of Beloit. It was listed as a second offense.
BRODY T. HENDRICKSON, 21, of 506 Hart Drive, Clinton, at 2:12 a.m. Sunday, March 21, at Milton Avenue and Memorial Drive, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense. Janesville police also reported citing Hendrickson for possession of drug paraphernalia.
ASHLYN M. JAMERSON, 32, of Beloit, at 7:47 a.m. Sunday, March 21, at Highway 51 and Deer Run Park Road, town of Fulton. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say she was intoxicated during a crash that involved injuries.
AARON L. JENSEN, 32, of 1511 Lee Lane, Janesville, at 6:50 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at 408 S. Main St. It was listed as a misdemeanor offense, so either third or second.
JORGE C. LIENDO, 48, of 2023 N. Huron Drive, Janesville, at 11:38 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at highways 11 and 51, town of Rock. It was listed as a third offense.
DARIUS J. WARD, 22, of 1040 Park Ridge Road, Janesville, at 11:35 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at 5017 Milton Ave., Janesville. It was listed as a second offense. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say Ward admitted to smoking marijuana while driving home from work.
Charged
16-YEAR-OLD EVANSVILLE BOY with attempting to flee an officer. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say on Feb. 11, the boy was speeding on West County M in the town of Union and fled from deputies before crashing.
AL P. ATKINS, 31, of 1931 Dupont Drive, No. 200, Janesville, with first-degree child sexual assault, repeated sexual assault of a child and exposing genitals. Beloit police say Atkins at times in 2018 and 2019 inappropriately touched a girl he knows.
SARAH L. BISHOP, 32, of 2219 S. Crosby Ave., Janesville, with party to escape, as well as possession of narcotic drugs and two counts of bail jumping and MICHAEL P. WATROUS, 36, of 1621 Hillcrest Drive, Lake Geneva, with escape. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say Bishop helped an inmate in the RECAP program, Watrous, escape March 13. They were both arrested March 15.
MICHAEL A.C. DOWNING, 30, of 421 N. Franklin St., Janesville, with physical abuse of a child and neglecting a child. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say on March 2, Downing hit a child he knows after leaving a bar.
EDWARD A. STRZYZYKOWSKI JR., 35, of 224 N. Palm St., Janesville, with identity theft by avoidance, obstructing an officer and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Janesville police say on Feb. 2, he identified himself to police using the name of someone he knows during a traffic stop.
Reported
EMPLOYEE THEFT at 8:26 a.m. Monday, March 22, at Casey’s General Store, 1542 Center Ave., Janesville. Janesville police reported that an employee is suspected of stealing at least $2,540 in products. A suspect is listed, but an arrest is not.