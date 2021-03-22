Rock County
Arrest
GRANIT MENXHIKI, 32, of 12 N. Washington St., Janesville, at 8:16 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at 229 Valley Drive, Janesville, on charges of stalking, violating a harassment injunction, sending a threatening computer message and bail jumping.
Intoxicated driving arrests
BROC E.P. MOEN, 33, of 2340 N. Tradition Lane, Janesville, at 9:18 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Mount Zion Avenue and Pontiac Drive, Janesville. Also cited for non-registration and a seatbelt violation. The arrest was listed as his third for intoxicated driving.
BRODY T. HENDRICKSON, 21, of 506 Hart Drive, Clinton, at 2:12 a.m. Sunday, March 21, at 1619 Milton Ave., Janesville. Cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fire calls
THE LAUNDRY ROOM, 1502 E. RACINE ST., JANESVILLE, at 1:11 p.m. Sunday, March 21. A minor fire that started on the exterior was quickly extinguished. Cause undetermined after investigation at the laundromat.