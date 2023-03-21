Public record for March 21, 2023 GAZETTE STAFF Mar 21, 2023 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)ANGELA TAYLOR, 40, of Janesville, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, March 1, Court and Arch streets, Janesville.TEASHA RUUD, 35, of Janesville, manufacture and deliver cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs, March 16, 1800 block of Beloit Avenue, Janesville Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Janesville Crime Criminal Law Police Felony Rock County Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW