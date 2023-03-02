Public record for March 2, 2023 GAZETTE STAFF Mar 2, 2023 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)DAVID MCGUIRE, 41, of Footville, possession of cocaine, Feb. 25, 2000 block of Center Avenue, Janesville.DESIRAE MCCARTY, 31, of Janesville, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, manufacturing and delivering cocaine as a party to a crime, Feb. 26, 100 block of North Jackson Street, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Felony Cocaine Criminal Law Crime Janesville Arrest Possession County David Mcguire Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for March 2, 2023 Public record for March 1, 2023 Public record for Feb. 23 2023 Public record for Feb. 22, 2023 Public record for Feb. 21, 2023 Public record for Feb. 17, 2023 Public record for Feb.15, 2023 Public record for Feb. 14, 2023 Public record for Feb. 9, 2023 Public record for Feb. 8, 2023