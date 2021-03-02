Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
JONI L. CONKLE, 42, of 11436 N. Dondor Ave., town of Milton, at 3:16 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at 1610 E. Road Three St., town of Milton. It was listed as a second offense.
GONZALO GAETA FAJARDO, 38, of 131 Milwaukee St., No. 5, Clinton, at 11:25 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at 11938 E. County X, Clinton. It was listed as a first offense.
SARAH B. GRIEGO, 49, of W5460 County A, Elkhorn, at 6:57 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Highway 14 and County M, town of Bradford. It was listed as a first offense.
MATTHEW C. WATSON, 44, address unlisted but was described as an “out-of-state driver,” at 9:02 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at 2517 Milton Ave., Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.
SANFORD F. WEBER, 48, full address unlisted, at 12:43 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at 6319 S. Highway 51, town of Rock. It was listed as a third offense. Rock County sheriff’s deputies responded to a truck in a ditch.