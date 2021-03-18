Rock County
Arrests
EARL L. BEEH, 36, of 1342 Dewey Ave., Beloit, at 10:16 p.m. Monday, March 15, at 103 S. Locust St., Janesville, on charges of strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, and battery as acts of domestic violence.
KAYLEE K. FRITZ, 17, of 1108 Hawthorne Ave., Janesville, at 8:21 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Milton Avenue and Newman Street on a charge of possession with intent to deliver marijuana.
PAUL M. HOLZMEISTER, 33, of 3211 Vold Court, Janesville, at 2:22 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, at home on charges of strangulation and suffocation, battery, and disorderly conduct as acts of domestic violence.
ALVINO W. ROGERS ALLEN, 25, of 1762 Porter Ave., Beloit, at 7:22 p.m. March 1 at 42 S. Fremont St., Janesville, on charges of operating a motor vehicle without consent.