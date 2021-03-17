Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
GEORGE B. ATKINSON, 27, of 1608 Glendale St., Janesville, at 9:03 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Highway 51 and Terrington Drive, town of Rock. It was listed as a second offense.
JACOB T. SOLBERG, 30, of Oregon, Wisconsin, at 9:27 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Highway 14 and Holt Road, town of Union. It was listed as a first offense.
CHASE D. STURGUL, 24, of 817 Capman St., Milton, at 3:36 a.m. Sunday, March 14, at Vincent Street and County Y, town of Milton. It was listed as a first offense.
Accident
SOUTH HIGHWAY 140 AND SOUTH BERGEN ROAD, TOWN OF CLINTON, at 2:27 p.m. Monday, March 15. Rock County sheriff's deputies said all occupants involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals. Baltazar A. Giles, 44, of 716 Fifth St., Beloit, was arrested on suspicion of operating without a license, causing injury.