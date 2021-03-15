Rock County
Arrests
ANGELICA L. GARDNER, 24, and DUSTIN W. GARDNER, 26, both of 2203 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at home on charges of child neglect involving protecting from exposure to controlled substances and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
MARIO N. HOWARD, 33, of 918 Randall St., Beloit, at 2:24 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at 1504 Barberry Drive, Janesville, on charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
CALEB J. KRIPPEL, 31, of 2204 Blackbridge Road, Janesville, at 7:36 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at Lexington Drive and Newman Street on charges of strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, and probation violation.
THOMAS J. LENTZ, 41, of 2635 Omaha Drive, Janesville, at 8:15 p.m. Friday, March 12, at home on charges of strangulation/suffocation, disorderly conduct, and resisting or obstructing an officer.
A 13-YEAR OLD JANESVILLE BOY and a 12-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at 1703 W. State St., Janesville, on charges of arson to property other than a building and criminal damage to property.
Intoxicated driving arrests
TREVOR CHENEY, 35, of 1307 Grand Ave., Janesville, at 11:04 p.m. Friday, March 12, at 1208 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville. Also cited for inattentive driving.
TRACI J. WESTCOTT, 47, of 406 California Ave., Janesville, at 12:46 a.m. Sunday, March 14, at 2008 Lexington Drive, Janesville. Also cited for possession of open intoxicants in vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Westcott was driving eastbound on Randolph Road before veering off and striking a home at 2008 Lexington Drive., causing the house's gas meter to snap off. The car did not enter the home.
Fire
DUMPSTER FIRE reported at 10:38 p.m. Thursday, March 11, near 1703 W. State St., Janesville. The fire left the dumpster a complete loss, and there was some smoke damage to the nearby business, Lucky Paws. Janesville police are investigating the matter as a possible arson, saying that some witnesses said they saw five children running away from the area.