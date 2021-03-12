Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
KENNETH D. MILLER, 31, of 716 Miller Ave., Janesville, at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at 3123 S. Highway 51, Janesville. It was listed as a third offense.
CHEROKEE A. SCARBROUGH, 25, of 6219 S. Highway 51, No. 12, Janesville, at 4:22 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Afton and Finley roads, town of Beloit. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies also say Scarbrough tried to flee from them.
Charged
JAIME VELEZ-SALAZAR, 21, of 10½ N. Catlin St., Edgerton, with three counts of delivering cocaine and one count of maintaining a drug trafficking place. Rock County sheriff's deputies say in October and November, they conducted controlled buys of about 1 gram of cocaine each time from Velez-Salazar.