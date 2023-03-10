Public record for March 10, 2023 GAZETTE STAFF Mar 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)JOANNE KAIOULA, 26, of Janesville, substantial battery-intended to cause bodily harm as a party to a crime, March 5, 2300 block of Harvard Drive, Janesville.DAVID KAIOULA, 27 of Madison, substantial battery-intended to cause bodily harm as a party to a crime, March 5, 2300 block of Harvard Drive, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Janesville Crime Criminal Law Police Felony Rock County Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW