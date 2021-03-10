Rock County
Charged
JUAN C. CALDERON JR., 33, of Sun Prairie, with first-degree sexual assault of a child by having sexual contact with a child younger than 13. Janesville police say in or around February 2017, Calderon inappropriately touched a girl he knows.
NATHAN S. DIEDERICH, 35, of Madison, with attempting to flee an officer and obstructing an officer. Janesville police say on Sunday, March 7, Diederich was speeding on a residential street in Janesville and fled from police.
ZACHARY J. REEVES, 21, of Muskego, with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, and disorderly conduct. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Feb. 22, Reeves choked and slammed a woman he knows to the ground and also tried to force her head into a dirty litter box.
STEPHEN L. WILSON, 34, of Mazomanie, with second-offense possession of cocaine. Janesville police say on Thursday, March 4, they stopped Wilson near Mount Zion Avenue and Wright Road and found him with 3.8 grams of cocaine.