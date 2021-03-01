Rock County
Arrests
NATHAN J. HARDEN, 32, of 3021 Palmer Drive, No. 6, Janesville, at 11:57 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Janesville Police Department on charges of unauthorized use of personal identifying information and bail jumping.
AUSTIN K. LEVITSKI, 24, of 609 Harding St., Janesville, at 3:27 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at 3800 Deerfield Drive, Janesville, on charges of possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, as well as bail jumping and probation violation.
DEVONTE V. PROEUNG, 21, of 413 Center Ave., Janesville, at 2:57 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Racine and Lincoln streets, Janesville, on charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and probation violation.
Intoxicated driving arrests
JOSEPH A. BELL, 25, of 1113 Central Ave., Beloit, at 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Riverside and Linn streets, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.
BRANDON L. EKLEBERRY, 35, of 1319 Primrose Drive, Janesville, at 3:35 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, on South Jackson Street, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense. He was also arrested on a charge of obstructing an officer.
JAMIE K. ENNIS, 40, address unlisted, at 5:24 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville. It was listed as a third offense.
KATLYN M. MOE, 21, of 1439 Vista Ave., Janesville, at 8:02 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at 1303 S. Washington St., Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.
Charged
MARQWEST L. BLAND, 33, no fixed address, with operating a motor vehicle without owner consent. Janesville police say on Feb. 10, Bland stole a car that someone left running to warm up.
CURTIS L. HOWARD, 42, of 527 Rogers St., Milton, with sexual assault of a child younger than 16, child enticement, causing a child to view sexual activity and exposing genitals. Milton police say between Jan. 1 and 23, Howard raped a girl he knows.