Rock County

Arrest

HUNTER ALEXANDER DAVIS, 20, of 324 Caroline St., Janesville, at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday on charges of strangulation and suffocation, battery, and criminal damage to property.

Charged

DUSTIN D. PIPPENGER, 21, of 98 Lakeview Ave., Edgerton, with battery and disorderly conduct as acts of domestic violence, felony intimidation of a victim and theft. He is accused of hitting a woman in the face four times while she was driving a car, throwing her phone out the window and threatening to kill her if she called police on roads north and east of Janesville on Saturday.