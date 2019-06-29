Rock County

Arrest

JEDIDIAH J. TIFFANY, 37, of 1717 Green Forest Run, No. 105, Janesville, at 2:59 p.m. Wednesday at 2601 W. Court St., on a charge of fraud on a gas station. Janesville police also arrested him on charges related to a May 30 domestic violence incident. Those charges are strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and battery.

Reported

BURGLARY at 3:01 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of Highway 51, town of Rock. A woman told sheriff’s deputies that someone broke into her trailer and stole two televisions for a total value of $2,650.