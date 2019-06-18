Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

MARK A. PAUL, 56, of 1503 N. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville, at 12:40 a.m. Saturday at 3520 Milton Ave., Janesville.

KEITH R. SCHNEIDER, 42, of 408 W. Fulton St., Edgerton, at 3:08 a.m. Saturday at Kidder Road and County M, town of Fulton.

TY J. SELBREDE, 24, of 104 Ivanhoe Drive, Milton, at 2:56 a.m. Saturday at Russell Road and Highway 51, town of Janesville.

JOHN E. VAN VLEET, 26, of N2348 County F, Walworth, at 12:15 a.m. Sunday at Shopiere Road and Arrowhead Drive, Beloit.

DANIEL R. WEHR, 47, of 1253 W. Court St., Whitewater, at 12:40 a.m. Saturday at County N and Stubbs Road, town of Lima.

Reported

FIRE at 9:34 a.m. Saturday at 3332 S. County J, town of La Prairie. A vehicle started on fire when the owner tried to start it. The vehicle was listed as a total loss. No other property was damaged, and no injuries were reported.

Charged

ASHLEY M. MATTINGLY, 31, of 1057 S. Pearl St., Janesville, with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. Mattingly is accused of having 0.12 grams of heroin, syringes and other paraphernalia after Beloit police responded to a complaint of a woman falling asleep in a car in a parking lot May 8.

DOUGLAS P. WIDMAR, 33, of 12032 W. Carroll Road, Beloit, with sexual contact with an underage girl he knows.

Walworth County

Charged

CURTIS ATWATER, 54, of Milwaukee, with driving a vehicle without owner consent. Whitewater police say on March 8, Atwater stole a car belonging to someone he knows.

FRANCISCO J. CARBALLO, 36, of 2453 Mound Road, Unit B, with second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Elkhorn police say on May 25, they found Carballo, who has a 2002 delivering marijuana conviction, returning to a car with marijuana and two pipes inside.

RAYMOND E. CASEY, 36, of Silver Lake, with second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on June 4, they stopped Casey and found him with marijuana, a vape pen and a bowl.

JOSEPH D. FARMER, 24, of N3175 Evergreen Road, Lake Geneva, with strangulation and suffocation and driving a vehicle without owner consent. Lake Geneva police say on May 31, Farmer asked a man he knows to drive so he could see a girl, but Farmer strangled and threatened the man when the man refused. Farmer then kicked the man out of the car and drove away, police say.

THOMAS C. GEORGE, 21, of Ashland, with three counts of delivering counterfeit drugs. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say in October and November, they conducted controlled buys of what they thought was Xanax from George, who later said he sold Etizolam tablets he had ordered from India.

WILLIAM L. WHITEHEAD, 46, of Lancaster, Ohio, with operating a vehicle without owner consent. Town of Geneva police say on March 10, Whitehead drove to Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn in a stolen car.

CODY T. ZADOKA, 28, of 205 E. State St., Janesville, with party to attempted burglary. Elkhorn police say on May 29, Zadoka broke into an office at Bernie's Pub & Grill, 39 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, where he worked.