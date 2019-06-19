Rock County

Charged

JACOB D. HOWARD, 17, of 1513 Moore St., Beloit, with battery by prisoner. He is accused of assaulting a fellow inmate of the Rock County Youth Services Center, 201 E. Highway 14, on Monday.

Walworth County

Charged

VANESSA M. ALIA, 31, of Kenosha, with identity theft. Lake Geneva police say on May 19, Alia used someone else's credit card at a hotel.

CHAS ERVIN, 39, of W1314 Beach Road, East Troy, with possessing a firearm as a felon and while intoxicated, pointing a firearm at another, and disorderly conduct. Police say on June 2, Ervin got into an argument at a town of East Troy bar, left, returned with a gun, fired three shots and threatened others.

MELISSA S. HALL, 35, of N9163 Maple St., East Troy, with three counts of burglary, two counts of felony bail jumping, and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor theft. Police say on June 4, 7 and 12, Hall unplugged the security system at a village of East Troy home, stole $344 from a home office in the town of Spring Prairie and later broke into the village of East Troy home.

LARAEL L. LITTLETON, 27, of 370 N. Tratt St., Whitewater, with obstructing an officer and party to improperly possessing a credit card scanning device and marijuana. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on June 12, they stopped a car with Littleton inside and found him and other occupants with blank stock credit cards and a credit card reader/writer device.

MATTHEW J. STOVICH, 34, of 137 East St., Lake Geneva, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Lake Geneva police say on May 29, they responded to Stovich's home for a reported overdose and found more than 3 pounds of marijuana.

PHILLIP THOMAS, 59, of Milwaukee, with possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. City of Delavan police say on June 12, they saw Thomas run a stop sign and found Thomas with about 2 grams of marijuana, ½ gram of crack cocaine and a pipe. Thomas has a possession of heroin conviction in Illinois, which makes the first two charges above felonies.