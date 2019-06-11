Rock County

Arrest

MERCEDES D. OESTREICH, 27, of 309 E. Memorial Drive, No. 2, Janesville, at 10 p.m. Monday at the Rock County Sheriff's Office on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment and disorderly conduct. Janesville police say she got into an argument with a man she was preventing from leaving, and when he tried to push his way past her, she stabbed him with a kitchen knife. He was treated and released at a hospital.

Intoxicated driving arrest

DEREK J. STURDEVANT, 26, of 2405 Woodlane Drive, No. 2, Janesville, at 3:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Pontiac and Holiday Drives, Janesville, when police say he was found unresponsive in a car. Also charged with possession of a schedule 2 narcotic, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.

Reported

SEXUAL ASSAULT at 6:34 p.m. Sunday at Historic Marshall Apartments, 408 S. Main St., Janesville, where a woman said her boyfriend sexually assaulted her in a previous incident.

Charged

JACOB T. BRADLEY, 22, of 944 Bedford Drive, Janesville, with three counts of delivery of heroin, three counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, resisting/causing injury to an officer, and possession of narcotics, THC and drug paraphernalia. He is accused of selling small amounts of heroin to a Janesville police informant on May 4, May 13 and June 2 and of causing a knee injury to an officer when they executed a search warrant at his residence Sunday and found a small amount of heroin and THC vaping pens.

DONALD S. SHANNON, 43, of 1633 Randolph Road, No. 8, Janesville, with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. He is accused of concealing a 9mm handgun in his waistband without a permit and registering 0.17 blood alcohol content on a breath test when Janesville police questioned him as part of another investigation on Friday night.

SAITE M. AUSTIN, 20, and JORDAN C. KORTMAN, 23, both of Windsor, with party to felony retail theft. They are accused of taking $1,227 in merchandise from Kohl's in the Janesville Mall on May 9.

JAMES L. HARTWIG, 40, of 6229 S. Edgewater Drive, Beloit, with physical abuse of a child and disorderly conduct with a weapon. He is accused of striking a girl he knows with a belt, causing welts, and threatening a boy he knows with a two-by-four at his residence.

COLE W. BENASH, 44, of 1910 S. Walnut St., Janesville, with suffocation/strangulation, battery and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of assaulting a woman early Friday morning at a residence in the 200 block of Cherry Street, Janesville.

REGINALD T. COLE, 50, of 203 W. Sunny Lane, Janesville, with possession of narcotics. He is accused of possessing 0.4 grams of a heroin-fentanyl mix while participating in drug court Thursday at the Rock County Courthouse.