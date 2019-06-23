Rock County

Arrest

A 16-YEAR-OLD FOOTVILLE BOY at 4:32 p.m. Saturday at 2115 Rockport Road, Janesville, on charges of strangulation and suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct.

Intoxicated driving arrests

SCOTT L. SANDBERG, 42, of 612 Roby Road, Stoughton, at 11:28 p.m. Friday at Kennedy and Norwood roads, Janesville.

JONATHAN HERNANDEZ MARAVILLA, 24, of 910 Sixth St., Beloit, at 2:36 a.m. Saturday at Parker Drive and Hyatt Street, Janesville.

Reported

FRAUD at 4:12 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville. A woman reported her credit card had been stolen and used to make purchases at three Janesville businesses.