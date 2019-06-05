Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

CHAD N. WEBB, 34, of 2419 Mount Zion Ave., Janesville, at 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 7100 block of West Highway 14, town of Center. It was listed as his third arrest on drunken-driving charges.

COLE R. DUNCAN, 24, 337 E. High St., Milton, in the 1000 block of Mineral Point Avenue, Janesville. It was listed as his second arrested on drunken-driving charges. He was also cited for open intoxicants.

Reported

FRAUD at 10:36 a.m. Monday, in the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Janesville. A 26-year-old reported losing $1,000 in a phone scam.

Accidents

CAMDEN DRIVE AND MOUNT ZION AVENUE, JANESVILLE, at 12:20 p.m. Sunday. A car driven by Robert A. Hoffman, 68, of 1411 Bennett St., Janesville, was westbound on Mount Zion Avenue when he collided with Brenda S. Wheelock, 57, of 209 Madison St., No. 1, Janesville. Wheelock was transported for medical attention and was cited for failure to yield.

Charged

AMBER L. BRANDT, 27, of 915 Van Buren St., Janesville, with fleeing and obstructing an officer. She is accused of fleeing a police officer as a driver and then on foot Monday night in the area of Wall Street and Washington Street, Janesville. She escaped but was found hiding in a closet early Sunday morning in an apartment on Green Forest Run, Janesville.

AKRAM T. AKBAR, 28, of 1848 Fir Drive, No. 23, Beloit, with battery by prisoner. He is accused of punching a fellow inmate, causing him to fall and hurt himself, at the Rock County Jail on Saturday.