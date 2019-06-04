Rock County

Arrest

XAVIER SHANELL BROOKS, 22, of 855 Burton St., No. 7, Beloit, at 3:51 p.m. Monday at the Janesville Police Department, 100 N. Jackson St., Janesville, on charges of physical abuse of a child, strangulation/suffocation and false imprisonment.

Intoxicated driving arrests

LUKAS HENRY ELLS, 24, of 815 Johnson St., Janesville, at 11:40 p.m. Sunday at 401 N. Parker Drive, Janesville.

ROBERT NATHAN HILT, 25, of 2727 Woodlane Drive, Janesville, at 2:40 a.m. Sunday at Parker Drive and Hyatt Street, Janesville.

ADAM M. PRITCHARD, 41, of 8588 N. Black Oak Drive, Edgerton, at 1:02 a.m. Monday at 259 E. County M, town of Fulton.

Charged

MICHAEL R. CADD, 21, of 5829 N. McWilliam Lane, Milton, with burglary and driving a motor vehicle without owner consent. Cadd is accused of taking a truck from a shed on West Highway 14 in the town of Center on May 27. He was arrested with the truck Saturday in Walworth County.

JOHN T. DUNN, 17, of 1603 Joliet St., Janesville, with exposing a child to harmful materials. Dunn is accused of texting a photo of his intimate parts to an underage teen he knows at Parker High School on April 25.

Accidents

JACKMAN AND COURT STREETS, JANESVILLE, at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. A vehicle driven by Mitchell Williams Combs, 19, of 1907 Schaller St., Janesville, collided with a vehicle driven by Tara Ann Johnson, 42, of 1852 Harrison Ave., Beloit, in the intersection. Johnson was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with a possible injury.

MILTON AVENUE AND RANDOLPH ROAD, JANESVILLE, at 9:29 p.m. Friday. Vehicles driven by Gordon C. Swiggum, 76, of Sturgeon Bay, and Luke A. Seibert, 57, of 2410 Rutledge Ave., Janesville, collided in the intersection after Swiggum drove through a red light going northbound on Milton Avenue. Swiggum and his passenger Shelby J. Swiggum, 74, of Sturgeon Bay, were transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with suspected minor injuries.

Walworth County

Charged

NATHANIEL L. BAILEY, 35, of 29 S. Wisconsin St., No. 22, Elkhorn, with possession of cocaine as a subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Elkhorn police say on March 25, Bailey used cocaine and jumped from his third-floor room at the Nickel Plate Hotel.

ZAKURY R. PIANTINO, 17, of W8816 Hickory Road, Delavan, with delivering marijuana, three counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place and three counts of delivering designer drugs, one as party to the crime. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say from September through December, they conducted controlled buys of MDMA and 27.25 grams of marijuana from Piantino.

DAVID WILLIAMS, 63, of 370 N. Tratt St., No. 250, Whitewater, with burglary, possession of burglarious tools, misdemeanor theft and criminal damage to property. Whitewater police say on May 22, Williams broke into Raceway Food Mart in Whitewater and took stacks of money and two cigar boxes with $700 to $800 inside.