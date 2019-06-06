Rock County

Arrests

CHARLES S. WALZ, 29, of 50 Sherman Court, Evansville, at 2:32 a.m. Wednesday at Palmer Drive and Mohawk Road, Janesville, on charges of possession of Schedule I or II narcotics, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CHARLES E. GILMORE, 54, of 1619 W. Burbank Ave., Janesville, at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Washington Street, Janesville, on a charge of stalking.

Reported

BURGLARY at 5:51 p.m. Tuesday on South Caroline Street, Hanover. About 300 pounds of copper was reported taken Monday, most of it from an unlocked garage.

Accidents

PALMER DRIVE AT MOHAWK ROAD, JANESVILLE, at 11 a.m. Monday, when a small SUV driven by Patricia M. Harris, 34, of 526 S. Main St., Janesville, collided with a bicycle driven by James T. Elgas, 70, of 768 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Elgas was treated and released at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.

WILLARD AVENUE AT KELLOGG AVENUE, JANESVILLE, at 7:41 a.m. Tuesday, when a car driven by Jaime L. Young, 39, of 2539 Liberty Ave., Beloit, hit the rear of a minivan driven by Marsha J. Burgener, 64, of 602 Fourth St., Brodhead. Young was cited for inattentive driving and driving without insurance.

Charged

TRAVIS J. HANSON, 31, of 1021 N. Henke Road, Janesville, with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is accused of speeding through a stop sign on Franklin Street at Racine Street, Janesville, narrowly missing a young girl who was trying to cross Franklin Street with her bicycle, then hitting a car and fleeing the scene, but not before throwing away two syringes, a pipe and other materials related to drug use, on Tuesday evening.

WALI J. ALI, 24, Fitchburg, with possession of cocaine, resisting an officer and bail jumping. He is accused of possessing several rocks of suspected cocaine and of resisting a town of Fulton police officer who tried to arrest him at 8:33 a.m. Monday at Carl’s Shell Gas Station, 11180 N. Goede Road.

Walworth County

Charged

LESLIE K. ORDAZ, 27, of 370 N. Tratt St., No. 212, Whitewater, with physical abuse of a child. Whitewater police say on May 22, she beat a child she knows with a belt.