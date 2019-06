Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

MONTELL M. JENNINGS, 30, 2216 Roxbury Road, Janesville, at 1:45 a.m. Thursday at 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville, after he apparently ran a red light at Mount Zion and Milton avenues.

Reported

THEFT OF VEHICLE at 7:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Ravine Street, Janesville. A woman said somebody stole her 2004 Pontiac Grand Am. The woman told police she suspects someone from Beloit named "Boogey" took the car.