Rock County
Arrest
HUNTER A. JASS, 19, of 1215 W. Court St., Janesville, at 12:03 p.m. on charges of theft and receiving stolen property. Jass stole more than $5,200 worth of cash and other various items out of a vehicle Saturday at Shopiere Days in Sweet Allyn Park, town of Turtle. Jass is also suspected of burglarizing three Janesville apartments early Monday morning.
Intoxicated driving arrest
JEFFREY J. TOOK, 57, N7455 Bay Drive, Elkhorn, at 1:36 a.m. Tuesday at 3515 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville.