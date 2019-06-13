Rock County
Charged
DAVID M. SEELY, 39, Madison, with forgery. He is accused of trying to cash a $2,163 check, purportedly from a Milton business, on March 7 at the Bank of Milton, but the bank checked with the business and discovered the check was fraudulent.
Walworth County
Charged
STEVEN E. VOGEL, 35, of N3936 County NN, Elkhorn, with battery and disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater. Lake Geneva police say on June 1, Vogel, who was intoxicated when speaking with police, struck a woman he knows in the face several times.