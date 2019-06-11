Rock County

Arrest

A 16-YEAR OLD BELOIT BOY at 11:34 p.m. Wednesday at Conde and Washington streets, Janesville, on vehicle operator fleeing or eluding an officer.

Intoxicated driving arrests

DARNELL D. KIDD, 33, of 19031 Eighth St., Beloit, at 2:43 a.m. Saturday at 6501 S. Highway 51, town of Rock. Also cited for recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon while impaired.

ZACHARY THOMAS SCHONY, 22, of 3114 Midvale Drive, Janesville, at 2:17 a.m. Saturday at Milton Avenue and Black Bridge Road, Janesville.

DOUGLAS MICHAEL SCHUH, 36, of 476 Lincoln Court, Evansville, at 2:38 a.m. Saturday on East Milwaukee Street, Janesville.

Reported

FIRE at 7:56 a.m. Saturday at 18336 W. Avon North Townline Road, town of Avon. Reported as an electrical fire caused by a temporary light switch. No injuries were reported.

Charged

NIKOLAS A. STENLI, 28, of 10971 N. Gladys Drive, Edgerton, with burglary and theft. Stenli is accused of breaking into a camper on a property on North Hillside Road in the town of Fulton in October 2015 and taking fishing equipment.

Walworth County

Charged

QUIN A. HICKEY, 19, of 291 N. Fraternity Lane, No. 212, Whitewater, with two counts each of delivering alprazolam and LSD and one count of delivering marijuana. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say in April 2018 and March and April 2019, they conducted controlled buys of various drugs from Hickey.

LARRY D. MITCHELL, 25, of 115 N. Broad St., Elkhorn, with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery, and disorderly conduct. City of Delavan police say on April 28, Mitchell "choked" and attacked a woman he knows after holding her and not letting her go.